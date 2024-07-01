Maxine Clark: Man, 32, to appear in court after woman with serious injuries found dead at Glasgow house
A 32-year-old man has been charged following the death of a 36-year-old woman in Glasgow.
Maxine Clark was found seriously injured inside a property on Tummel Street at around 7.40pm on Thursday, June 27.
Emergency services attended, however Maxine was pronounced dead at the scene. Her family have been informed.
The 32-year-old man is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday, 1. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.