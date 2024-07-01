Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 32-year-old man has been charged following the death of a 36-year-old woman in Glasgow.

Maxine Clark was found seriously injured inside a property on Tummel Street at around 7.40pm on Thursday, June 27.

Maxine Clark, 36, died after being found seriously injured inside a property in Glasgow. | Police Scotland

Emergency services attended, however Maxine was pronounced dead at the scene. Her family have been informed.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...