McDonald's ban: Kaitlin Wilkins barred from branch after flooding toilets and lobbing ketchup around in restaurant
Kaitlin Wilkins had been drinking vodka, police say, when she headed for a branch of the fast-food chain.
She went into the toilets, stuffed toilet paper in the sinks and turned the taps on - she walked out and the toilets flooded. She carried on causing havoc by throwing tomato ketchup over the walls and windows and smashed a large window at the front of the restaurant, which needed a repair costing more than £700.
The 20-year-old has now been given a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order which bans her from the premises. She also is barred from causing a public nuisance with a named individual in any public place, refusing to leave a premises or area when asked by someone who has authority to do so, drinking in public unless in a licensed premises, and ringing or urging other people to ring the emergency services, for a genuine reason.
If she does any of these things she is committing a crime.
Wilkins, of Four Oaks Close, Redditch, was found guilty at Worcester Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday and is banned from the McDonald’s in Clews Drive, Redditch. The incident happened on July 19 and the CBO lasts until September 16, 2027.
Sgt Charlie Osborne, of Redditch Safer Neighbourhood team, said: “We are pleased to get his CBO for Wilkins whose actions have impacted businesses and members of the public in the town.
“This CBO and court result shows we will always pursue criminals, and we will robustly apply for orders to manage and prevent any future offending to help make Redditch a safer place for all. Anyone who sees Wilkins breaching this CBO or committing any offence should report it to us at Report a crime | West Mercia Police .”