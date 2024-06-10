Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A school in Coventry was closed after a ‘threat’ was made

A secondary school in Coventry has been evacuated following a ‘threat’. Meadow Park School in Whitley was closed on Monday (June 10) due to the incident, which is believed to have happened at around 8.30am, before the start of the school day.

According to CoventryLive, students were reportedly sent home as soon as they arrived at the premises. Police were also reported to be at the scene on Abbey Road. The nature of the ‘threat’ is still not known.

A spokesperson for Meadow Park School said: “Following a threat received before the start of the school day, we informed (the) police and contacted parents to say we needed to close the school.

“The safety of our students is our number one priority and our established contingency plan was activated to minimise disruption to pupils and the wider school community. We expect the school to reopen as normal tomorrow (June 11).”