Police have launched a manhunt after a woman was sexually assaulted on a bus.

Leicestershire Police said the incident is reported to have happened at 2.15pm and 3.07pm on February 18 on the Arriva 5A bus as it travelled from Leicester city centre to Melton Mowbray. During the journey a woman was sexually touched by a man who was sitting next to her.

The police have since released CCTV images of the man they would like to speak to. The force said: “We would urge him, or anyone who recognises him, to please get in touch with us.

“Also, it there is anyone who may have any information is about the incident, we would also like to hear from. Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting 25*98685 or visit us online at www.leics.police.uk.”