A 28-year-old man, Adama Suktuna-Waggeh, has been sentenced to 12 months in prison for stalking and assaulting a woman in Chelmsford. Over a 10-month period, from November 2022 to September 2023, Suktuna-Waggeh repeatedly followed the victim, made unwanted sexual advances, and harassed her despite her clear rejections. His behavior escalated to the point where the victim had to alter her daily routines to protect herself, including avoiding her usual commute times. Suktuna-Waggeh would frequently follow her home from her workplace and, on multiple occasions, wait for her on the train, making inappropriate gestures and comments. The harassment culminated in September 2023, when Suktuna-Waggeh followed the victim home and confronted her outside her residence. After she sought help from a security guard, he reacted by slapping her hand and taking her phone when she attempted to photograph him. The victim reported the incident to the police, prompting an investigation by the Crime and Public Protection Investigations Hub. Investigators swiftly gathered evidence and charged Suktuna-Waggeh with stalking involving serious alarm and distress and assault by beating. Initially denying the charges, he pleaded guilty on the first day of his trial. | Essex Police