Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have launched a murder investigation after a man was killed following a hit-and-run in Wolverhampton.

Ryan Griffiths, 29, died in hospital on Friday morning after he was hit by a car in Burleigh Road, Merridale, on August 21, West Midlands Police said. Mr Griffiths is believed to have been struck by a dark-coloured car just before 9pm, which drove away after the incident.

The force said in a statement: “His devastated family are being supported at this most awful time and are being updated by officers as our inquiries continue.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryan Griffiths, 29, died in hospital on Friday morning after he was hit by a car in Burleigh Road, Merridale, on August 21, | Getty Images

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detective Inspector Jim Mahon, leading the investigation, said: “We’d like to thank all those who have supported our investigation so far, with information and footage from CCTV and doorbell cameras.

“But we’d also urge anyone who is yet to speak to us, and believes they can help our inquiries, to come forward. An increased police presence remains in the area so please talk to one of our officers, or get in contact on the phone or via our website.”

Anyone with information is urged to call 101, or message via Live Chat at www.westmidlands.police.uk, quoting crime reference number 20/711590/24.