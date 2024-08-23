Merridale: Murder investigation launched after man killed in hit-and-run in Wolverhampton
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Ryan Griffiths, 29, died in hospital on Friday morning after he was hit by a car in Burleigh Road, Merridale, on August 21, West Midlands Police said. Mr Griffiths is believed to have been struck by a dark-coloured car just before 9pm, which drove away after the incident.
The force said in a statement: “His devastated family are being supported at this most awful time and are being updated by officers as our inquiries continue.”
Detective Inspector Jim Mahon, leading the investigation, said: “We’d like to thank all those who have supported our investigation so far, with information and footage from CCTV and doorbell cameras.
“But we’d also urge anyone who is yet to speak to us, and believes they can help our inquiries, to come forward. An increased police presence remains in the area so please talk to one of our officers, or get in contact on the phone or via our website.”
Anyone with information is urged to call 101, or message via Live Chat at www.westmidlands.police.uk, quoting crime reference number 20/711590/24.