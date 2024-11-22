Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have carried out a “controlled explosion” outside the US Embassy in Nine Elms, London, after reports of a suspicious package.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “We’re aware of speculation online about an incident in the vicinity of the US embassy in Nine Elms. Cordons are in place in the area as a precaution while officers investigate a suspect package.” Later, they confirmed: “We can confirm that the ‘loud bang’ reported in the area a short time ago was a controlled explosion carried out by officers.”

The US Embassy also addressed the situation, writing on X (formerly Twitter): “Local authorities are investigating a suspicious package outside the US Embassy in London. Met Police are present and have closed Ponton Road out of an abundance of caution. We will provide further updates when available.”

Just before 1pm, the embassy issued an update, saying that it is back to normal business operations, except for all public appointments. It said on X: “The US Embassy is back to normal business operations, with the exception that all public appointments (visa appointments, passport appointments, and other American Citizen services) for 22 November have been cancelled.

Police have carried out a “controlled explosion” outside the US Embassy in Nine Elms, London, after reports of a suspicious package. | In Pictures via Getty Images

“Applicants will be contacted via email to reschedule. Local authorities investigated and cleared a suspicious package outside the Embassy. Thanks to @metpoliceuk for your swift action, and thanks to all visitors for your cooperation and patience at this time.”

Inquiries into the incident are ongoing, and the cordons will remain in place as a precaution. At this stage, police have found no evidence suggesting terrorism.

The police said on X: “Initial indications are that the item was a hoax device. An investigation will now follow. Some cordons will remain in place for the time being but the majority of the police response will now be stood down.”