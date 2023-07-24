The Met Police has sparked outrage after a video emerged of officers arresting a mother in front of her crying son because they mistakenly thought she had not paid her bus fare.

Upsetting footage circulating on social media shows the woman, who repeatedly asks the police “what the hell is going on?”, struggling with officers who have placed her in handcuffs. Later, she tells two policemen holding her arms that they are “hurting” her as she insists she has done “nothing” wrong.

Her visibly distressed son watches from metres away as the incident unfolds, separated from his mother by one of the police officers present. Meanwhile, members of the public try to intervene, and one man can be heard asking why the woman is being detained as he calls the officers “manhandling” her a “disgrace”.

Police confirmed that the attempted arrest took place in Croydon, London, on Friday 21 July. In a statement, the Met claimed that the woman had “not complied” with a revenue inspector’s request to check her bus ticket - which prompted officers to ask her to stop and show proof that she had paid for her journey.

According to the Met, the mother tried to walk away from the situation before becoming “abusive”, which led to officers arresting her on suspicion of fare evasion. In the video of the incident, four police officers are on the scene - but eyewitnesses have reported that more were present.

When it was discovered that the woman had in fact paid the bus fare, she was “de-arrested” and released. Although the Met’s initial internal review of the incident “did not identify any conducts matters”, it has since referred the matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) given the “level of community concern” the video generated.

Screenshot of video showing Met Police officers arresting a mother in front of her crying son. Credit: @Saskia_Cole on Twitter

The watchdog referral follows widespread social media criticism of the Met over the arrest. Mandu Reid, leader of the Women’s Equality Party, shared the video on Twitter alongside the caption: “The Met Police is so far from fit for purpose it’s terrifying.

“The heavy-handed and totally disproportionate treatment this woman received (in front of her distressed and bewildered young son) was for suspected bus fare evasion, to the tune of £1.75.

“If they think it’s normal / justifiable to behave like this in plain sight, in the bright glare of the public gaze: what do you think happens when there is less scrutiny… when we aren’t watching? We cannot trust them. Policing by consent is impossible without trust.”

Jamie Klingler, an activist who co-organised the 2021 Sarah Everard vigil where the High Court ruled that the Met had “breached the rights of those present”, added: “She had in fact paid. Her child will not forget this trauma. The Casey Review talked about generational mistrust. Over-policed and under-served. This is a disgrace. More trust?”

Meanwhile, Labour MP Florence Eshalomi advised people against showing the boy’s face online. She tweeted: “There is a distressing video circulating online with a woman handcuffed in front of her young son.

“Please be careful sharing this online to help protect this young boy who is very traumatised by the situation. Myself and other colleagues have raised this with the Mayor of London.”

Responding to the backlash, the Met Police claimed the video was a “snapshot” of a wider incident - but did admit the video looks “concerning” and said it understands the experience was “distressing” for the woman and child.

In a statement on Monday (24 July), Met Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist said: “It is clear from the video that has been shared online that this incident was distressing for the woman involved and particularly for her child. We understand why it has prompted significant public concern and we want to be transparent about our position and the role of our officers.

“Officers from the Met’s Roads and Transport Policing Command were supporting TfL ticket inspectors on a pre-planned operation in Windmill Road, Croydon on Friday, 21 July. As buses pulled into the stop, TfL inspectors would check the tickets of those onboard and also those getting off.

“Anyone without a valid ticket is required to provide their details to a TfL inspector so a penalty fare can be issued. This is not a policing matter. Officers only become involved where details are not provided or where someone tries to leave when challenged.

“The woman involved in this incident was asked to provide her ticket as she got off the bus, but did not do so. She was spoken to by a TfL inspector, then by a PCSO, and finally by a police officer. She continued to try to walk away and did not provide her ticket for inspection,

“She was arrested on suspicion of fare evasion and was handcuffed. When officers were able to take her ticket from her so that the TfL inspectors could check it, they were able to confirm it was valid. She was immediately de-arrested and her handcuffs were removed.

“Throughout the incident, the child was comforted by a PCSO who immediately recognised his distress. Anyone seeing how upset he was would be moved by this, and we regret any impact it may have on him.

“We recognise that the use of handcuffs can be a cause of concern, particularly given the context of this incident and the type of offence involved, but when a person is trying to physically leave an incident it is an option officers can consider. All uses of force must be proportionate and necessary in the circumstances.

“Ticket inspection operations of this nature are difficult. They place police officers in direct confrontation with frustrated members of the public and could escalate what would otherwise be civil matters to a different level.

“This incident raises questions about the extent to which officers are having to intervene in this way when supporting TfL in their operations. We will now work with TfL to ensure that the balance is right between officers tackling the most serious crime on the transport network and supporting their own operations to ensure revenue protection.

“An initial review of the officers’ actions did not identify any conduct matters but we will reflect on it carefully, in discussion with communities locally, to urgently identify any opportunities to do things differently.