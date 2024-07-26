Met Police officer from Essex admits stealing £115 from man who died after collapsing

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
3 minutes ago
A Metropolitan Police officer has pleaded guilty to misconduct in public office after stealing money from a man who died after collapsing.

Pc Craig Carter, of Harlow, Essex, stole around £115 from Claudio Gaetani between September 7 and 14 2022.

Wearing a dark suit, the 51-year-old appeared at Wood Green Crown Court on Friday to plead guilty to the charge, which stated he “took for his own use money from a wallet received by him in evidence in relation to a sudden death”.

Judge Daniel Fugallo said: “I have to make absolutely clear that an immediate custodial sentence seems the likely outcome in this case.”

The judge granted Carter unconditional bail ahead of his sentencing at the same court on September 13.

