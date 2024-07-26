Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Metropolitan Police officer has pleaded guilty to misconduct in public office after stealing money from a man who died after collapsing.

Pc Craig Carter, of Harlow, Essex, stole around £115 from Claudio Gaetani between September 7 and 14 2022.

Wearing a dark suit, the 51-year-old appeared at Wood Green Crown Court on Friday to plead guilty to the charge, which stated he “took for his own use money from a wallet received by him in evidence in relation to a sudden death”.

A Metropolitan Police officer has pleaded guilty to misconduct in public office after stealing money from a man who died after collapsing. | Getty Images

Judge Daniel Fugallo said: “I have to make absolutely clear that an immediate custodial sentence seems the likely outcome in this case.”