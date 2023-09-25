The Metropolitan Police have confirmed enough firearms officers have now returned to duty

‘Sufficient’ firearms officers have now returned to armed duties, the Metropolitan Police have confirmed. The increase in numbers means the force is able to meet its counterterrorism responsibilities without military help.

A spokesperson for the Met said: “As of lunchtime on Monday, the number of officers who had returned to armed duties was sufficient for us to no longer require external assistance to meet our counterterrorism responsibilities.

“We are grateful to the Ministry of Defence and the armed forces personnel involved for their support. A limited number of armed officers from other UK police forces continue to support non-counterterrorism armed policing.

“We will keep the need for this support under review. Met officers still make up the vast majority of armed resources deployed across London.”

The Met Police earlier had to deny rumours that all firearms officers have stepped down, stressing that the majority on duty in London are still from the force. Along with additional officers coming in from neighbouring forces, it was also confirmed the military could be used in the event of a terror attack, but do not have the authority to be used in routine policing.

Why armed officers have put down their guns?

It was reported over the weekend more than 100 officers had reportedly handed in permits allowing them to carry weapons, prompting the Metropolitan Police to turn to the military for assistance. A Conservative minister said armed police officers had “reluctantly” put down their guns following a colleague last week being charged with the murder of unarmed Chris Kaba in south London.

Speaking to Sky News, housing minister Rachel Maclean said: “They have taken that decision. They are there to serve the public and I am sure they are doing it reluctantly.

“It is right, obviously, that commissioner Mark Rowley is working with his colleagues to resolve these issues. I’m sure that no police officer would want to do that, they come in to serve the public, they feel very strongly and passionately about what they are doing.”

Asked whether they should be permitted to “put their guns down”, Ms Maclean said: “This is not stepping away from protecting the public. The public will be safe, public protection is vitally important and that is always the priority for the Home Secretary.”

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan says “our city is safe”

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has also said there are enough firearms officers to keep London safe. He said: “I want to reassure Londoners and anybody visiting London, our city is safe.

“We have enough firearms officers keeping our city safe. They do an incredibly difficult job, a job under extreme pressure. They have unique responsibilities.

“We need them because we know terrorists will be terrorists, carrying firearms and other deadly weapons. We need them because we know organised criminals carry firearms and other deadly weapons.