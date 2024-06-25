Metropolitan Police officer charged with seven counts of sexual assault against two female officers

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
4 minutes ago
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with sexual assault against two female officers .

PC Saif Iqbal, attached to the North West Command Unit, was charged with seven counts of sexual assault which took place between October 2020 and November 2021 while he was both on and off duty.

PC Iqbal is currently suspended from duty and will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on June 26.

Related topics:Police