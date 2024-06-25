Metropolitan Police officer charged with seven counts of sexual assault against two female officers
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with sexual assault against two female officers .
PC Saif Iqbal, attached to the North West Command Unit, was charged with seven counts of sexual assault which took place between October 2020 and November 2021 while he was both on and off duty.