A young British law student jailed for drugs offences in Dubai is preparing to appeal her 25-year sentence.

Mia O’Brien was sentenced to 25 years in jail at the beginning of September, after being caught with cocaine in the Middle Eastern country. She had denied the offence.

She was convicted after a one-day trial held in Arabic, after having been held for several months. She was arrested in October last year but her story only became public last month.

She is preparing to appeal, and campaign group Detained in Dubai have warned that there are repeated instances of “flawed evidence” and “repeat failures” in Dubai’s justice system.

Radha Stirling, the founder of Detained in Dubai , said that Mia’s ordeal reflects systemic failures in Dubai’s justice system experienced previously by Britons.

“Dubai police have a history of rushing to secure convictions without the rigorous evidentiary standards we expect in the UK,” she said. “We’ve seen fabricated confessions, reliance on circumstantial evidence, and a disregard for due process. I would urge the public to withhold judgement. Mia’s case could be the latest in a long line of miscarriages of justice.”

Ms Stirling said that in 2020, 23-year-old Emirates flight attendant Derrin Crawford was jailed for two months after being caught up in her date’s arrest when police found cannabis in his flat. She tested negative and had no involvement, but was imprisoned nonetheless. In another case, British Army veteran Andy Neal spent more than a year behind bars accused of being part of a drug gang before he was fully exonerated when the evidence collapsed and police were found to be manufacturing the narrative.

“Both Derrin and Andy were innocent yet Andy suffered years behind bars because of the UAE’s defective policing and prosecutorial practices,” Ms Stirling said. “Mia has pleaded not guilty from the start, but the system has already failed her. Unless this appeal is taken seriously, she risks losing decades of her life. The UAE authorities have shown again and again that their investigations cannot be trusted.”

Stirling has said that the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office should review and expand travel warnings “to reflect the risks posed by police conduct, unreliable evidence, and unfair trials in the UAE, so that British citizens are fully aware of the dangers before travelling”.

Mia’s mum Dannielle McKenna previously set up fundraising pages on GoFundMe but these were removed by the platform.

A new page set up GiveSendGo has raised £600 of a £5,000 target. A message on there says: “As everyone knows by now, Mia has been given a life sentence in Dubai, and is now in central prison. I am asking for your help, so that family can get over to Dubai to visit Mia, as we haven’t seen her since last October, and it would also really help with any other fees that we may face a long the way. Even if it’s only a £1 it could help us massively. Thank you so much.”