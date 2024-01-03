Concern is growing for Michael Dougan was last seen two weeks ago as police issue a fresh appeal for information

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have issued a fresh appeal for information to help find a man who went missing two weeks ago. Michael Patrick Dougan, 50, was last seen around 8.18pm on Thursday, December 21, 2023 in the Kirkton Avenue area in Glasgow.

He is described as white, around 5ft 7in in height, of medium build with thinning brown hair. When last seen he was wearing a beanie hat, a black puffer jacket, blue jeans and brown boots.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inspector David Hill, Partick Police Office, said: “Almost two weeks on from when Michael was last seen we are continuing to appeal for anyone with any information to contact us. Our enquiries are ongoing and we continue to review CCTV, speak to people who knew Michael and carry out searches and enquiries in the area.

"Concerns are growing for Michael as time passes and I would appeal to anyone who thinks they may have seen Michael or who has any information on his whereabouts to contact us.”