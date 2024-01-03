Michael Patrick Dougan: Police Scotland issue fresh appeal to find man who went missing two weeks ago
Concern is growing for Michael Dougan was last seen two weeks ago as police issue a fresh appeal for information
Police have issued a fresh appeal for information to help find a man who went missing two weeks ago. Michael Patrick Dougan, 50, was last seen around 8.18pm on Thursday, December 21, 2023 in the Kirkton Avenue area in Glasgow.
He is described as white, around 5ft 7in in height, of medium build with thinning brown hair. When last seen he was wearing a beanie hat, a black puffer jacket, blue jeans and brown boots.
Inspector David Hill, Partick Police Office, said: “Almost two weeks on from when Michael was last seen we are continuing to appeal for anyone with any information to contact us. Our enquiries are ongoing and we continue to review CCTV, speak to people who knew Michael and carry out searches and enquiries in the area.
"Concerns are growing for Michael as time passes and I would appeal to anyone who thinks they may have seen Michael or who has any information on his whereabouts to contact us.”
Anyone with information is urged to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 3588 of Wednesday, 27 December, 2023.
