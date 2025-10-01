A company linked to a Tory peer must repay £122m for the government for supplying faulty PPE during the pandemic.

Baroness Michelle Mone recommended PPE Medpro to government ministers in 2020. It was a consortium led by her husband Doug Barrowman, and it won contracts to supply personal protective equipment, specifically surgical gowns.

However, after 25m gowns were delivered to the UK, in 72 lots between August and October 2020, Department of Health and Social Care rejected them in December 2020 as they were not sterile. The department told the company it would have to repay the money, but this did not happened, and the gowns remained in storage, unable to be used.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) sued PPE Medpro saying it was in breach of the £121m contract.

Both Mone and her husband denied wrongdoing and neither gave evidence at the trial in June, while lawyers for the DHSC said they were “not concerned with any profits made by anybody” and that the case was “simply about compliance”.

The Government wanted to recover the costs of the £121m contract, as well as the costs of transporting and storing the items, which amount to an additional £8,648,691. Now high court judge Mrs Justice Cockerill has ordered that Medpro must repay £122m, with a further hearing to take place dealing with consequential matters.

Ahead of the ruling, PPE Medpro filed a “notice of appointment to appoint an administrator” on Tuesday.

Baroness Mone has accused the government of “scapegoating” her and Mr Barrowman in a post on X, in which she claimed that the company had offered to settle the case. She also said she has endured “five years of torture”.

She said: “Doug and I have been deliberately scapegoated and vilified in an orchestrated campaign designed to distract from catastrophic mismanagement of PPE procurement. The government decided to make us the poster couple for the PPE scandal, a convenient distraction to take the blame off them.”

She continued that instead of settling the case, the DHSC “chose to spend a staggering £5m of taxpayers’ money pursuing litigation against a company they knew had no funds”.

In court documents from May this year, the DHSC said the gowns were delivered to the UK between August and October 2020, with £121,999,219.20 paid to PPE Medpro between July and August that year.

During the trial, Paul Stanley KC, for the DHSC, said 99.9999% of the gowns should have been sterile under the terms of the contract, equating to one in a million being unusable.

The DHSC claims the contract also specified PPE Medpro had to sterilise the gowns using a “validated process”, attested by CE marking, which indicates a product has met certain medical standards. Mr Stanley said “none of those things happened”, with no validated sterilisation process being followed, and the gowns supplied with invalid CE marking.

He also said that 140 gowns were later tested for sterility, with 103 failing.

Charles Samek KC, for PPE Medpro, said at the close of the trial that the Government had ordered 10 years’ worth of excess gowns by December 2020 and that it was suffering from “buyer’s remorse”.

He said the DHSC approved the gowns without seeing a valid CE mark and that PPE Medpro “did not pretend” to have one because it did not need it. After delivery, the gowns were kept in shipping containers for “at least three months”, he added, and that contamination likely occurred “most probably during the subsequent transportation, storage and handling of the tested gowns”.

Who is Michelle Mone? What is her net worth? Does she have children?

Michelle Mone, Baroness Mone of Mayfair, is a Scottish entrepreneur, businesswoman and Conservative life peer. Born Michelle Georgina Allan in 1971 in Glasgow, she left school at 15 to start a modelling career before working in marketing and becoming the head of marketing in Scotland for the Labatt’s brewery. She then founded the lingerie brand Ultimo in 1996, and patented the Ultimo bra. She sold the firm in 2015.

At 19 Mone became pregnant with her first child with Michael Mone. The couple married and would have have two more children before divorcing in 2011. After their split they continue to live in the same mansion, living in separate wings while co-parenting their children.

Meanwhile Ultimo a household name, with many celebrity endorsements, and established Mone as one of the UK’s most high-profile female entrepreneurs. Her career has earned her a fortune of $120m (£89m) estimates the American website Celebritynetworth.com.

She was made an OBE in 2010,and in 2015 Mone was elevated to the House of Lords as a Conservative peer. She has served as a government adviser on business start-ups.

What has the government said about PPE Medpro?

Chancellor Rachel Reeves, who has been leading work within government to claw back money lost during the Covid-19 pandemic, welcomed the judgment.

She said: “We want our money back. We are getting our money back. And it will go where it belongs – in our schools, NHS and communities.”