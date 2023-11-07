Only a few of the Mickey Mouse gas masks were made during the war due to Government restrictions

An unsuspecting Disney-related discovery has been made at a property in Birmingham. A rare Mickey Mouse gas mask case designed to make children less scared of respirators during World War II has been discovered during a house clearance.

The 82-year-old tin container is set to go under the hammer after being unearthed at a property in Erdington, Birmingham. Manufacturers used the mischievous mouse on the cases as a way to allay children’s fears of the potentially lifesaving - yet eerie-looking - wartime equipment.

But relatively few of the cases were produced before the Government ruled that all metal was needed for the war effort in the early 1940s.

Mickey is depicted wearing his gas mask as his nephews try to guess who or what the masked figure is on the multi-coloured lithographed tinplate case.

Made in England circa 1941 as number 50 in the Happynak Series, the tin has the original owner’s name and address – Stanley Wills of Rosary Road, Erdington – scratched to the underside of the lid. The 21cm tall, 10cm diameter case will be sold by Richard Winterton Auctioneers in Lichfield, Staffs., on November 13 with an estimate of £120 to £150.

Jon Price, valuer at Richard Winterton Auctioneers, said: “It was thought using Mickey Mouse as a role model would make the thought of wearing a gas mask less scary for children. It is believed only a relatively small number of these tins were produced as the Government decided all metal was needed for the war effort.”

