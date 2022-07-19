A touching tribute is planned for 11-year-old motorcyclist Millar Buchanan who died during a training session

The family of an “amazing” and “talented” 11-year-old who died in an accident at a race track say they are “truly heartbroken” at his death.

Millar Buchanan, from Larbert, was riding on the Crail Circuit in Fife on Saturday evening when the accident happened at about 6.50pm.

Emergency services attended the scene after receiving reports of a crash involving an off-road bike, however Millar was pronounced dead at the scene.

‘We are so proud of our son’

Millar’s parents Andy and Pauline said their beloved son, who was heading up to Larbert High School in August having been a pupil at Kinnaird Primary School, died while he was participating in the sport he loved – and a sport he had a real talent and passion for.

Fighting back tears, Andy said: “We are so proud of our son and what he has achieved. He had the capability and the talent to compete at the top end of the sport.”

In a statement released through Police Scotland Millar’s family paid tribute to him, saying: “We are truly heartbroken that we have lost our amazing, talented, beautiful boy in the most tragic accident, doing what he loved the most.

“We cannot describe how painful this is or how much we are going to miss our little star. “We are completely overwhelmed with the kind wishes & words that we have received and want to send lots of love to each and every person who has shown their support.”

Millar Buchanan died while taking part in the sport he loved

A balloon release and minute’s silence is scheduled to take place at Kinnaird Primary School’s McIntyre Avenue school’s pitch on Friday evening as a tribute to the much loved youngster.

‘He will be sorely missed by everyone’

Online tributes have already been coming from all corners of the motor sport world, showing how missed the talented young rider will be, and how shocked they are Millar is no longer with them.

Motorcycle dealer Ohvale UK, who Millar had been riding for since 2021, stated it had lost a member of its family, who was also known affectionately as number 29 – his racing number.

The Facebook post stated: “We have lost a member of our Ohvale family. Millar Buchanan has sadly passed away after being involved in an accident over the weekend while training at Crail Circuit.

"Millar joined our Ohvale UK cup last year and it has been a pleasure to have him in the paddock and in our junior championships, he will be sorely missed by everyone.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to Andy and Pauline and the rest of his family and friends at this sad time. RIP Millar #29."

Millar was also described as a “handsome, talented, well-mannered young boy, who had a smile all the time and a huge caring and sharing heart”.