Officers were called to a property in Milton Keynes after 5pm on 31 January after reports a child have been attacked by a dog

A four-year-old girl has died after reports of a dog attack in Milton Keynes. (Credit: Adobe)

Thames Valley Police has said that a four-year-old girl has died after reports of a dog attack in Milton Keynes. Officers were called to a property in Broadlands, Netherfield shortly after 5pm after a receiving the report.

Police confirmed that the young girl had died at the scene. Superintendent Matt Bullivant said: “This is an absolutely tragic incident in which we believe that a child has been killed after being attacked by a dog.

“Clearly we are in the very early stages of an investigation, and it would be wrong and unhelpful to speculate as to the exact circumstances of this incident at this point.”

Superintendent Bullivant added that the dog had been “humanely destroyed” and that no other people were hurt in the attack. He said: “I understand how much of an impact this will have on the community and on the wider public, and people can expect to see a large police presence in the area this evening and beyond while our investigation continues.

“I would like to reassure people that there is no reason to believe there is any danger to the wider public at this time. Anyone with concerns should feel free to approach our officers and ask questions, but I urge people not to speculate about the circumstances, especially on social media platforms.