A woman has died following a crash involving three cars in Scotland. The 59-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene after her black Mini Cooper collided with a white Toyota Hilux and a red Renault Clio at the Tore roundabout north of Inverness at around 8.55am on Tuesday (April 30).

The 39-year-old man driving the Toyota was arrested and released pending further inquiries. He was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness where he is said to be in a serious but stable condition. The Renault driver, a 30-year-old man, was uninjured. The road was closed for an investigation and reopened at about 3.30pm.

A woman has died in a three-vehicle crash on the A9

Police Scotland Sergeant Neil MacDonald said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who died at this very difficult time. Inquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances of the crash.

“I would urge anyone who was in the area at the time, or anyone with information that could assist our investigation, to please get in touch. Likewise, I would ask any drivers with dashcam to check their footage in case it has anything relevant.”