Urgent appeal to find six-year-old Eudine as Thamesmead residents urged to check CCTV to trace young girl
Eudine, 6, was reported missing to the Metropolitan Police at around 10.40pm on Monday, July 29. She was last spotted on CCTV walking along in the Thamesmead are of the city on Defence Close at around midday.
The last sighting of Eudine on CCTV can be seen in the picture below, in which she can be seen walking along Defence Close. Officers are calling on anyone with any information about Eudine’s whereabouts to get in touch.
The force also added that it urged local residents to check enclosed spaces such as gardens, shed and locked areas. Residents have also been encouraged to check any CCTV or doorbell footage in the vicinity to help trace the young girl.
The Met Police said in a statement: “Eudine is between 3’6” and 4’ tall and is thought to be wearing a light pink, long sleeved pyjama set. She also had with her a white shoulder bag with a daisy design. Please call 101 with information or 999 with immediate sightings, giving the reference 8259/29JUL.”
