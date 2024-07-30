Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have launched an urgent appeal to find a missing six-year-old girl who was last seen in south east London.

Eudine, 6, was reported missing to the Metropolitan Police at around 10.40pm on Monday, July 29. She was last spotted on CCTV walking along in the Thamesmead are of the city on Defence Close at around midday.

The last sighting of Eudine on CCTV can be seen in the picture below, in which she can be seen walking along Defence Close. Officers are calling on anyone with any information about Eudine’s whereabouts to get in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eudine, 6, was last spotted on CCTV walking along Defence Close in Thamesmead. | Met Police

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The force also added that it urged local residents to check enclosed spaces such as gardens, shed and locked areas. Residents have also been encouraged to check any CCTV or doorbell footage in the vicinity to help trace the young girl.

Six-year-old Eudine was reported missing on Monday, July 29. | Met Police