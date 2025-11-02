Missing Hayley Clilverd: Woman last seen in a fancy dress police outfit in Southsea, Hampshire
Hayley Clilverd was last seen at about 4am on Saturday morning, and police and her family say they are worried about her.
A statement from police says: “Hayley was last seen wearing a police officer fancy dress costume with boots.”
The 21-year-old is white, about 5ft, with long dark hair with blonde highlights.
Hayley, who is from Portsmouth in Hampshire, was last seen in Palmerston Road in Southsea, a popular destination for nights out.
Anyone who has seen Hayley - or thinks they have seen her since yesterday morning - has been asked to call Hampshire police on 999 with reference 4250494448.