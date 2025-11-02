A woman last seen dressed as a police officer for Halloween has gone missing - sparking a police hunt.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hayley Clilverd was last seen at about 4am on Saturday morning, and police and her family say they are worried about her.

A statement from police says: “Hayley was last seen wearing a police officer fancy dress costume with boots.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hayley Clilverd has gone missing in Portsmouth and was last seen dressed as a police officer for Halloween | Issued by Hampshire Constabulary

The 21-year-old is white, about 5ft, with long dark hair with blonde highlights.

Hayley, who is from Portsmouth in Hampshire, was last seen in Palmerston Road in Southsea, a popular destination for nights out.

Anyone who has seen Hayley - or thinks they have seen her since yesterday morning - has been asked to call Hampshire police on 999 with reference 4250494448.