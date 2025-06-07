Police say they are worried about a missing teenager - and a search operation has started.

Parisa, 15, has been reported missing, having last been seen yesterday at about 9.30pm. She is 5ft 3in, with long blonde hair and may be wearing a black Nike puffa-style jacket. She was last spotted in woods west of Verwood in Dorset.

Parisa, 15, who was last seen on Friday, June 6 in woods near Verwood in Dorset, A search operation has been launched | Issued by Dorset Police

Insp Luke Larcombe, of Dorset Police, said: “We do have concerns for Parisa’s welfare and are conducting searches to locate her, with support from DorsSAR (Dorset Search and Rescue).

“I am keen to hear from anyone who has any information regarding Parisa’s whereabouts. I would also like to appeal directly to Parisa if you see this, to please make contact with us or your loved ones and let us know where you are. We all just want to check that you are all right.”

Anyone who has seen Parisa or who knows where she is can contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting incident number 7:108.