Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police searching for a missing woman have found her body in a river.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Penny, 54, went missing on Tuesday. A large-scale police search was launched and now police say her body has been found in her car, a red Audi TT, which police had asked people to look out for. The body has formally been identified.

Lincolnshire Police said: “We are saddened to report that in the search for missing Penny, she has been found deceased. An officer searching the local area found tracks leading to the River Trent just north of East Ferry, and a red Audi TT was recovered from the water today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lincolnshire Police say a body has been found in the search for Penny, 54, who has gone missing from Gainsborough | Issued by Lincolnshire Police

“Sadly, a woman was found deceased in the vehicle, and she has been formally identified as Penny. Penny’s family have been made aware of Penny’s death and are being supported by officers, and ask for privacy at this time.

“Our investigation is ongoing into how the vehicle entered the water. We ask that people do not speculate, and remember that her loved ones could be distressed by rumours and speculation.”

Police had asked the public to look out for Penny and her car. She went missing from Gainsborough in Lincolnshire.

A statement earlier on Friday said that police were searching the river, and that passers-by could expect to see “a large number of officers at the location today, including our Underwater Search Unit, which will be supported by sonar boats supplied by the Environment Agency. Her family are being kept informed of the search as we go”.

Anyone who may be able to help the investigation has been asked to call Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote PID 118266.