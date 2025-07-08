Missing soldier: Police, military and volunteers search for Alex Cairnie from Tidworth camp in Wiltshire
The alert has gone out for Alex Cairnie, 30, who serves in the Queen’s Royal Hussars regiment, was last seen at midday on Sunday.
Search experts, trained volunteers and military personnel have all stepped forward to look for him, working with police officers. Police dogs have also been sent out, and a drone is using thermal imaging technology to check local woodland from above.
A police statement said: "We are very concerned for his welfare. He is thought to have been wearing a light coloured T-shirt and black/grey trousers. If you see him, or know of his whereabouts, please contact us on 999 quoting log 214 of July 6."
Among those joining the search as a volunteer is a team organised by Drew Short, from DS rescue and recovery.
He wrote: "We’ve got a search and rescue dog along with 3 trucks were more than happy to give up our time and money. We won’t stop looking for you until you are found by someone. We’re all really hoping you are ok and please reach out to someone."
Police are now asking people to come forward if they have seen Alex, from Perham Down in Wiltshire. He is about 5ft 7in tall, of an athletic build with mousy brown hair and a beard. He was last seen leaving Tidworth camp.
