An alert has gone out over two teenage girls who have gone missing.

Abbie Hodgson and Lucie Bennett, both 16, were last seen on Friday afternoon.

Abbie is white, about 5ft and has blonde hair. When she was last seen, she was wearing a black puffer-type jacket, grey shorts and black trainers. She also had a cream-coloured leather shoulder bag.

Lucie is white, about 5ft 10in and has light brown hair with blonde streaks. When she was last seen, she was wearing a blue top and grey joggers.

Police are concerned for both girls’ welfare and have asked for anyone with information or any potential sightings to be reported to police.

Abbie is from Workington in Cumbria and Lucie is from nearby High Harrington. They were last seen in Workington and it’s thought they may have travelled to Blackpool or Fleetwood in Lancashire.

Anyone who sees sees Lucie or Abbie or who knows where they might be has been asked to contact Cumbria Constabulary on 101.

Officers added: “If Lucie or Abbie see this appeal, we ask that they contact police.”