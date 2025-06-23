Missing West Yorkshire Police officer Charlie Mitchell is found dead in St Aidan’s Nature Reserve near Leeds
Charlie Mitchell, a patrol officer from Halifax, was reported missing from his home in Leeds on Saturday.
West Yorkshire Police said officers searching St Aidan’s Nature Reserve, near Leeds, found the 26-year-old’s body at around 5.30pm on Sunday. His family have been informed and officers are providing support to his family.
Mr Mitchell’s death is not being treated as suspicious and the coroner has been informed, police confirmed.
Assistant Chief Constable Robert McCoubrey said: “Charlie’s death in these circumstances is absolutely tragic, and we offer our sincere condolences to his family and will be continuing to give them all the support we can at this very difficult time.
“His death has also come as a terrible shock to his colleagues in Calderdale District and the wider West Yorkshire Police family and we will be making sure that all necessary support is in place for everyone who worked with him or knew him.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.