The tycoon Mohamed Al Fayed had a colourful life, entwining himself in the highest levels of British society after making his fortune in business.

Last year Al Fayed, the former Harrods owner and father of Dodi Fayed, died at the age of 94 - and today he has been accused of rape and sexual assault by multiple women.

Last year the billionaire’s death was confirmed by his family, who said in a statement: “Mrs Mohamed Al Fayed, her children and grandchildren wish to confirm that her beloved husband, their father and their grandfather, Mohamed, has passed away peacefully of old age on Wednesday August 30, 2023.

“He enjoyed a long and fulfilled retirement surrounded by his loved ones. The family have asked for their privacy to be respected at this time.”

Al Fayed’s son Dodi was killed alongside Princess Diana in a car crash in Paris in 1997. His death on 30 August was almost 26 years to the day when the couple were tragically killed in the incident on 31 August 1997.

So, how many children did Mohamed Al Fayed have, was he married and who was his wife? Here’s everything you need to know.

How many children did Mohamed Al Fayed have?

Al Fayed had five children: his eldest son Dodi, with his first wife Samira Khashoggi and four more kids with his second wife, Heini Wathén - Omar, Camilla, Jasmine and Karim. Reported by the Daily Mail, two of his children were locked in a bitter feud, which led to a dramatic court case.

Mohamed Al Fayed with his children Omar and Karim at the Royal Film Performance of “Spectre” at Royal Albert Hall in 2015 (Photo: John Phillips/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Here’s everything you need to know about Mohamed Al Fayed’s kids.

Dodi Fayed

Dodi Fayed pictured in 1987 (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Dodi Fayed, was the eldest child of Mohamed Al Fayed. Born on 15 April 1955 in Alexandria, Egypt to Al Fayed and his first wife the Saudi Arabian author Samira Khashoggi. Fayed became a film director through his family’s company Allied Stars and was an executive producer on Chariots of Fire (1981).

Fayed married model Suzanne Gregard in 1986, but the relationship didn’t last long with the couple filing for divorce just eight months later. In 1997 he was romantically linked to Princess Diana, with the pair being spotted on the Al Fayed yacht. The two began dating but had a short-lived romance, with the pair being tragically killed in a car accident in Paris on 31 August, 1997.

Jasmine Al Fayed

Jasmine Al Fayed is the eldest daughter of Mohammed Al-Fayed and Heini Wathén, born in December 1980. The 43-year-old is a fashion designer who launched the brand Jasmine Di Milo, with her designs being worn by Rihanna, Daisy Lowe and Sienna Miller. She largely stays out of the limelight and keeps her personal life private.

Karim Al Fayed

Karim Al Fayed is the second child of Mohammed Al-Fayed and Heini Wathén, born in 1983 he is 40 years old. Reported by the Evening Standard, Karim is “profoundly deaf” after he contracted meningitis as a toddler.

In 2009 he told the publication: “Learning to speak was a very important part of my life”. He explained how he learnt to lip read by watching TV, saying: “I’d watch for hours until I knew exactly what people were saying. Then I could study their mouths and work it out. I’ve overcome this and life is completely normal but I have had to work hard.”

Karim has had a keen interest in photography and visual arts, with the Independent reporting in 2010 that he had launched a photography exhibition in London.

Camilla Al Fayed

(L-R) Mohamed Al-Fayed and Camilla Al Fayed in 2014 (Photo: Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Camilla Al Fayed was born on 16 February 1985. The daughter of Mohammed Al-Fayed and Heini Wathén, she is the founder of London restaurant Farmacy, which creates dishes based on natural farming and focuses on a sustainable and holistic approach to dining.

She is married to property tycoon Mohamed Esreb and in 2021 made headlines following the bitter feud between her and her brother, Omar. The pair’s problems began during the first Covid lockdown at their father’s estate. Things escalated when Omar claimed he had been attacked by Esreb and Camilla suggested her brother was “on drugs.”

Reported by the Evening Standard, a judge urged the siblings to resolve the matter privately, rather than force the dispute to go to trial. It’s unclear as to whether any resolution to the dispute has been reached.

Omar Al Fayed

Omar Al Fayed was born in October 1987. The son of Mohammed Al-Fayed and Heini Wathén, he is an environmentalist and CEO of ESTEE (Earth Space Technical Ecosystem Enterprises).

In an interview with Tatler he discussed his career pathways, half-brother Dodi and feud with his sister Camilla. He told the publication: “I never wanted to be Mr Harrods,” adding: “Dad would introduce me as his next boss when I worked in his office on weekends and during holidays, but it was very light. There was no pressure. I realised it would be an amazing experience.”

Speaking about the feud with his sister he said: “It’s sad and super silly what is going on with Camilla. A classic trustafarian tragedy.”

Who was his wife?

Al Fayed married his second wife, former Finnish model Heini Wathén in 1985. Despite a 26-year age gap the couple enjoyed 38 years of marriage and had four children together: Omar, Camilla, Jasmine and Karim.

Mohamed Al-Fayed in Paris, France 2016 (Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) | Getty Images

What happened to Mohamed Al Fayed’s first wife?

Al Fayed’s first wife was the Saudi Arabian author Samira Khashoggi. The couple married in 1954 and had one child together - son Dodi in 1955. However their marriage was short-lived, with Khashoggi filing for divorce after two years reportedly because Al Fayed had been unfaithful.

Khashoggi went on to marry Saudi Ambassador Anas Yassin, with the pair having a daughter, Jumana Yassin. She died in March 1986 from a heart attack at the age of 51.

Al Fayed was one of the most famous businessmen in the world. The Sunday Times Rich List from 2021 reported that Mohamed Al Fayed and family were worth around a whopping £1.7bn.