A former surgeon who carried out unsafe and unsanitary circumcision procedures on young children has been jailed for five and a half years.

Dr Mohammad Siddiqui, 58, was sentenced at Inner London Crown Court after pleading guilty to 25 offences, including assault occasioning actual bodily harm, child cruelty, and illegally administering prescription-only medicines.

The shocking case revealed that Siddiqui, despite being struck off the medical register in 2015, continued to perform non-therapeutic male circumcisions in private homes across the UK, targeting children as young as five weeks old. The procedures, often carried out without proper hygiene or adequate pain relief, left children in severe pain and suffering long-term consequences.

One parent recounted in court: “Mr Siddiqui came to my home with no PPE, no sterilised equipment, and not even basic hygiene items. He used a numbness cream for just two minutes instead of the recommended 60 before performing the procedure on my five-week-old son. My son cried out in pain, and due to Mr Siddiqui’s actions, he spent two weeks in the hospital undergoing a lumbar puncture. We didn’t know if he was going to be okay.”

Siddiqui was struck off by the General Medical Council in 2015 after multiple failures in performing circumcisions on infants. Despite this, he continued to advertise and perform the procedures, exploiting a regulatory loophole that does not require non-therapeutic circumcisions to be conducted by licensed medical practitioners.

Siddiqui sourced prescription-only anaesthetic drugs illegally and ignored basic safety protocols, leaving children with both physical and emotional scars. The offences, committed between 2014 and 2018, were described as showing a complete disregard for patient safety.

During the trial, families shared harrowing testimonies about the pain and trauma their children endured. One victim's parent said: “Mr. Siddiqui, as a former doctor, knew what he was doing was wrong and understood the risks involved. He has shown no remorse or offered any apology for his actions.”

The court also heard calls for tighter regulation to prevent unlicensed individuals from conducting such procedures. One parent stated: “The fact Siddiqui could carry on with such impunity and affect so many innocent lives is surely evidence that this gap in legislation must be addressed.”

Detective Chief Superintendent Fiona Bitters from Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary said the case highlighted serious concerns about unregulated non-therapeutic male circumcisions. “This has been a complex investigation driven by the desire to secure justice for and safeguard children. I hope today’s sentencing helps to prevent further harm.”

Anja Hohmeyer of the Crown Prosecution Service added: “Siddiqui practised these acts in unsafe and unsanitary environments, leaving children with emotional and physical scars. His actions have caused significant disruption and distress to his victims and their families.”