An inquest was taking place into the death of the 14-year-old girl, after it was found that she had viewed thousands social media posts regarding self harm and depression before taking her own life

Molly Russell took her own life at the age of 14, after accessing and interacting with thousands of harmful posts on social media. (Credit: Family handout/PA)

A coroner has told a court that teenager Molly Russell died from the “negative effects of online content” as an inquest into her death drew to a close.

Molly, 14, died in November 2017. Her family has campaigned for tighter restrictions on social media after it was found she had viewed and interacted with thousands of social media posts concerning self harm, depression and suicide in the months leading up to her death.

The inquest was launched five years after her death, and heard from Molly’s family, as well as bosses from social media companies Meta and Pinterest.

Coroner Andrew Walker has now ruled that the material the teenager had accessed on the social media websites was “not safe” and that it “shouldn’t have been available for a child to see.” He said: “Molly was at a transition period in her young life which made certain elements of communication difficult.”

Mr Walker concluded that it would not be “safe” to rule that Molly’s cause of death was suicide, adding that the 14-year-old “died from an act of self-harm while suffering depression and the negative effects of online content”.