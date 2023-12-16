David Stutt raped and committed other sexual offences against four women and girls over a 40-year period

David Stutt was described as "truly a monster" by the judge at Bristol Crown Court

A Bristol man who raped and committed other sexual offences against four women and girls over a 40-year period has been jailed for life. David Stutt, 56, of Wade Street in St Jude's, was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 13 years and four months at Bristol Crown Court, having entered a guilty plea to ten offences.

He has also been made subject to notification requirements for life. Sentencing Stutt, Judge Picton described him as "truly a monster", saying the case was "so awful" it stood out from the norm.

Stutt attended a police station in December 2021, two days after a report was made to police that he had raped - and committed other sexual offences against - one of his victims on multiple occasions over more than 10 years. He was charged in February of this year after additional victims came forward with offences dating back to 1978.

One of the victims said: “On that day when I received the phone call saying David Stutt had been arrested, I felt the glass floor that I’d been walking on for over 45 years crack and shatter. I could breathe in for the first time knowing my life in hiding the secret was over, no more pushing it down into the ground and pretending it didn’t matter, I didn’t matter.

"I was forced to continually lie to and mistrust everyone around me because if they found out the truth, would they believe me? I was told they’d never believe me over him. He had everyone under his manipulative control one way or another. I hope that I can now move forward with my life, speak openly about my ordeal, and begin to live my life out of the shadows that clung to me for so many years.”

Officer in the case, DC Shelly Bennett added: “The victims in this case have been extremely courageous in coming forward to police. Stutt is a dangerous man who took advantage of those closest to him.

