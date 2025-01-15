Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are searching for a cyclist after a dog walker tragically died five weeks following a collision with a bicycle.

The 57-year-old woman was walking her dog with her husband when she was hit on Moorland Road in Splott, a district of Cardiff, between 5.30pm and 6.30pm on Tuesday, December 10.

The woman was taken to the University Hospital of Wales in the Welsh capital, where she died on Monday. Police have described the cyclist, who fled the scene, as a male who was wearing a black face covering, white shirt and red tie.

The force said anyone with information or footage, which might help, is asked to contact South Wales Police by one of the following means quoting 2400428551.