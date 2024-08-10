Here are the faces of 16 men wanted for various drug trafficking offences in the UK, with authorities issuing appeals to locate them as they remain at large.Here are the faces of 16 men wanted for various drug trafficking offences in the UK, with authorities issuing appeals to locate them as they remain at large.
Most wanted: 16 faces of men wanted for drug trafficking in UK, names and possible whereabouts

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

10th Aug 2024, 7:15am

Here are the faces of 16 men wanted for various drug trafficking offences in the UK, with authorities issuing appeals to locate them as they remain at large.

According to Crimestoppers, some of the suspects have fled the UK, with offences dating back as far as 20 years. Most of the offences committed involve the importation of Class A and B drugs and participating in the criminal activities of an organised crime group.

Anyone with information about these suspects is urged to call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Kieron Quinn is sought in relation to 7 offences involving conspiracy to supply Class A and B drugs, fraudulently evade a prohibition on the importation of Class A and B drugs and participating in the criminal activities of an organised crime group. His possible whereabouts are Dubai, Portugal, Spain.

1. Kieron Alexander Quinn

Kieron Quinn is sought in relation to 7 offences involving conspiracy to supply Class A and B drugs, fraudulently evade a prohibition on the importation of Class A and B drugs and participating in the criminal activities of an organised crime group. His possible whereabouts are Dubai, Portugal, Spain. | Crimestoppers

Yaqoob, from West Yorkshire, has been charged with Class A drugs and breach of Serious Crime Prevention Order following the police investigation, however he failed to appear for any court appearances and is believed to have left the country.

2. Mohammed Anjam Yaqoob

Yaqoob, from West Yorkshire, has been charged with Class A drugs and breach of Serious Crime Prevention Order following the police investigation, however he failed to appear for any court appearances and is believed to have left the country. | Crimestoppers

Alex Male, who is aged between 25 and 30 years, is wanted for drug trafficking, firearms and money laundering

3. Alex Male

Alex Male, who is aged between 25 and 30 years, is wanted for drug trafficking, firearms and money laundering | Crimestoppers

Callum Michael Allan is wanted for 12 alleged offences including: Possession with intent to supply Class A (heroin), supply Class A (cocaine), possession of cannabis, assaulting an emergency worker, affray and dangerous driving. On 11 June 2019 police raided a house suspected to be used for drugs deals. Allan fled and assaulted two officers who restrained him. He was in possession of 113.29 grams of heroin. Allan was charged and appeared at court in April 2020 where he was given unconditional bail and failed to return.

4. Callum Michael Allan

Callum Michael Allan is wanted for 12 alleged offences including: Possession with intent to supply Class A (heroin), supply Class A (cocaine), possession of cannabis, assaulting an emergency worker, affray and dangerous driving. On 11 June 2019 police raided a house suspected to be used for drugs deals. Allan fled and assaulted two officers who restrained him. He was in possession of 113.29 grams of heroin. Allan was charged and appeared at court in April 2020 where he was given unconditional bail and failed to return. | Crimestoppers

