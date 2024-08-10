According to Crimestoppers, some of the suspects have fled the UK, with offences dating back as far as 20 years. Most of the offences committed involve the importation of Class A and B drugs and participating in the criminal activities of an organised crime group.
1. Kieron Alexander Quinn
Kieron Quinn is sought in relation to 7 offences involving conspiracy to supply Class A and B drugs, fraudulently evade a prohibition on the importation of Class A and B drugs and participating in the criminal activities of an organised crime group. His possible whereabouts are Dubai, Portugal, Spain. | Crimestoppers
2. Mohammed Anjam Yaqoob
Yaqoob, from West Yorkshire, has been charged with Class A drugs and breach of Serious Crime Prevention Order following the police investigation, however he failed to appear for any court appearances and is believed to have left the country. | Crimestoppers
3. Alex Male
Alex Male, who is aged between 25 and 30 years, is wanted for drug trafficking, firearms and money laundering | Crimestoppers
4. Callum Michael Allan
Callum Michael Allan is wanted for 12 alleged offences including: Possession with intent to supply Class A (heroin), supply Class A (cocaine), possession of cannabis, assaulting an emergency worker, affray and dangerous driving. On 11 June 2019 police raided a house suspected to be used for drugs deals. Allan fled and assaulted two officers who restrained him. He was in possession of 113.29 grams of heroin. Allan was charged and appeared at court in April 2020 where he was given unconditional bail and failed to return. | Crimestoppers