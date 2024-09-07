They are all wanted for the rape of a child under 13, yet they remain at large, continuing to pose a serious risk to children.
For example, a man in his 70s is wanted for the rape of a child but was later bailed to return home to Spain, failing to appear for his trial scheduled for March 25.
In another case, a religious teacher at a mosque remains at large after being accused of committing sexual offences against young girls between October 2018 and October 2019.
1. Brian Green
Convicted rapist Brian Green is the subject of an on-going manhunt after he failed to turn up to his sentencing. The fugitive was tried in abstensia and sentenced to 22 years in prison after being found guilty of five counts of rape at Leeds Crown Court in March 2024. Four of the counts related to multiple incidences of rape - of which there were at least five for each. | Crimestoppers Photo: Crimestoppers
2. Angel Walker
Angel Walker is currently wanted for failing to appear at Caernarfon Magistrates Court on December 28, 2023 having been summonsed to appear at the court in relation to sexual assault offences involving a child under 13. | Crimestoppers Photo: Crimestoppers
3. Noor Alam
Noor Alam, who also goes by the name Ahmed Zakir, is wanted for questioning in connection with a number of assaults in Northampton. | Crimestoppers Photo: Crimestoppers
4. Bruno Miguel Amado Duarte
On February 7, 2011, Bruno Duarte was charged with sexual assault, he was due to appear before Mold Crown Court in North Wales on May 6, 2011. He failed to appear at court and currently remains outstanding with a warrant issued for his arrest. Duarte has links to the Wrexham area of North Wales. | Crimestoppers Photo: Crimestoppers