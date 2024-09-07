1 . Brian Green

Convicted rapist Brian Green is the subject of an on-going manhunt after he failed to turn up to his sentencing. The fugitive was tried in abstensia and sentenced to 22 years in prison after being found guilty of five counts of rape at Leeds Crown Court in March 2024. Four of the counts related to multiple incidences of rape - of which there were at least five for each. | Crimestoppers Photo: Crimestoppers