Most wanted: Faces of suspects wanted for theft and burglary in the UK as they remain at large
Crimestoppers, a charity that allows the public to anonymously report information linked to criminal activities, has released the names and locations of individuals sought by police, urging anyone with information to come forward.
These individuals are suspected of assaulting their victims, with some even being knocked unconscious during the attacks. Monetary rewards are also offered in return for information for their arrest, as police believe they continue to pose a significant threat to society.