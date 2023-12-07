A pantomime has pulled a song with lyrics that reportedly criticised vegans, after facing public backlash.

The song appeared in a performance of classic Christmas pantomime Mother Goose, at The Everyman Theatre in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire. SWNS reports several audience members had complained that the lyrics would lead to bullying.

The number had reportedly stated that the G in vegan stood for gassy, while the A stood for either anaemic or annoying. A local father whose young daughter went to see the performance with her school told GloucestershireLive that other children started singing "the vegan panto song" at her.

He told the publication that his daughter asked: "Why did the actors think it's okay to be horrible to kids like me, who just want to be kind to animals and not eat them?"

The Mother Goose performance was criticised for a so-called 'anti-vegan' song (NationalWorld/Getty/Adobe Stock)

"As a parent, my Christmas wish is that those responsible for the production would think for a moment about the real harm that this will cause to more children," he continued. "There is often a fine line between humour and bullying, and I'm afraid our experience is that the good people of the Everyman Theatre have found themselves firmly on the wrong side of that line on this occasion."

In a response sent to SWNS, the theatre said: "Our pantomime Mother Goose, is a live production, which is constantly being refined and improved. The creative team behind this year’s production continuously evaluates all aspects of the performance in order to create the best, most entertaining experience for the audience possible.

