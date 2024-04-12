The family of mother-of-two, Heidi Visser, who died in four-vehicle collision, have paid tribute

The family of a mum who died in four-vehicle collision, have paid tribute to an ‘amazing daughter, sister and mother of two’. Sussex Police were called to the incident near Shooters Bottom Car Park on Beachy Head Road, at about 4.25pm on April 1.

Tragically, the driver of a red Honda motorbike, Heidi Visser, 29, from Battle died at the scene, despite the best efforts of paramedics. Heidi’s family have issued the following tribute following the incident: “Heidi was a personal trainer and hairdresser and was very well known and loved in Heathfield, Uckfield and the surrounding areas.

“Her passions included body building and motorbikes, but most importantly, she had a passion for her children. Heidi loved horse riding in her younger years and grew up on the farm with a love for animals.

“She was a partner to Kieran who she absolutely adored. Heidi was taken far too soon but will be loved forever.”

Heidi’s family have asked for privacy at this difficult time.

A 19-year-old man from Eastbourne was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving, police confirmed. He has been released on conditional bail, pending further enquiries.