Hundreds of MPs wore the unusual accessory during Rishi Sunak’s second PMQs session as Prime Minister

MPs wore strands of wheat on their lapels during parliamentary business on Wednesday 2 November - here’s why. (Credit: Getty Images)

Many would have tuned into PMQs to catch a glimpse of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in action during his second session as Prime Minister.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, and Tory Cabinet members such as Penny Mordaunt and Dominic Raab were among those spotted sporting a wheat sheath on their outfit. The Prime Minister was one of the few Tory MPs to not wear the accessory.

But what was on the lapels of MPs? And what did it represent? Here’s everything you need to know about the awareness campaign.

Why were MPs wearing wheat?

The reasoning behind the wheat symbol is fairly simple. It is to represent Back British Farming Day, which aims to promote farming within the UK.

MPs took the opportunity to wear the wheat strands on their lapels in order to signal their support of the campaign, with the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) encouraging representatives to do so. The pin was also draped in wool, with this nodding towards livestock farming, and the wheat toward crop farming.

Mark Spencer, Minister of State at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, said: “Farmers play such a crucial role as custodians of our countryside as well as growing and rearing great British produce for us all to enjoy. It’s been a challenging year in the fields, so on Back British Farming Day I encourage everyone to show their support.”

The NFU has urged the Prime Minister to invest and support the industry as he seeks to regrow the UK economy. Union president Minette Batters said: “As producers of the nation’s food – with world leading standards of animal welfare, as custodians of our working environment, and as an employer of 301,000 people – British farmers across the country will be celebrating Back British Farming Day.

“This year’s event comes at an extremely important time for British farming, and for the country. As the nation faces continued economic challenges, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s immediate priority will be to establish economic stability for the whole country.

“British food and farming is currently worth more than £120 billion to the nation’s economy, and we are an industry that wants to drive growth both in home markets and overseas.”

What is Back British Farming Day?

Back British Farming day is held on 2 November. The awareness day is now in its seventh year.

As the years roll in, the campaign has moved to not only promote homegrown products, but also mark key changes to the industry. This includes a rise in awareness of carbon-neutral and climate friendly farming.

MPs have worn the wheat and wool symbols in the past, however the campaign has grown year-on-year, with more politicians and prominent figures backing UK-made produce. Social media campaigns are also used to spread awareness of the day, with farming unions and individual farmers taking the opportunity to share their contribution to the industry.