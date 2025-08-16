The White Lotus star Aimee Lou Wood has been spotted filming a new Christmas advert for retailer M&S.

Filming for the new Christmas ad has seen one English village turn into a winter wonderland despite the mercury rising during the recent heatwave. Aimee Lou Wood has been spotted on set, with the Sex Education star looking set to lead this year’s festival advert for the brand.

It comes after comedian Dawn French appeared in last year’s Christmas advert for M&S Food. The legendary comedian and actress appeared as herself, unprepared for festivities, as well as lending her voice to a CGI Christmas fairy which helped her to prepare for guests.

The concept of this year’s advert has not yet been revealed, however it will definitely be taking place in a winter wonderland.

The White Lotus star Aimee Lou Wood has been spotted filming the new M&S Christmas advert in a Herefordshire village. | Getty Images

Where is the M&S Christmas advert being filmed?

Crew descended on the quaint village of Hatfield in Welwyn Hatfield to film the new Christmas advert for the retailer. The village is located in Hertfordshire.

Locals have been videoing and photographing the set, with one resident, Chloe Granger, taking to TikTok to share snaps. She said in the caption of her TikTok video: “It looks so festive, walking around really got me in the mood for Christmas, even though this was happening in the middle of a heatwave.”

Photographs from the set show the local pub and other buildings covered in snow and festive decorations. Hilariously though, one of Chloe’s snap show people walking around the town with their tops off, as temperatures soared to the high 20Cs.

One commenter said: “Imagine how hot any actors feel, having to walk down the street in winter clothes, when it’s 30 degrees outside.” Another added: “The fact it’s boiling hot currently but there’s snow and it looks like winter is seriously messing with my mind.”

The advert is likely to be release in the final few months of the year, with last year’s advert hitting screens in the first week in November.