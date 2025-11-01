Two arrests have been made after “multiple” stabbings on a train.

British Transport Police said that the arrests came after a number of people were stabbed on a train to Huntingdon in Cambridgeshire.

Officers from British Transport Police (BTP) were at the scene in Huntingdon on Saturday.

In a post on X, the force said: “We are currently responding to an incident on a train to Huntingdon where multiple people have been stabbed. Officers are in attendance alongside [Cambridgeshire Police] and two people have been arrested.”