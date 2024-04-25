Mum's shock as sex toy, knickers and lube left near son's grave in Doncaster cemetery

A grieving mum found a sex toy, knickers and lube dumped near to her son’s grave in a Doncaster cemetery.

A grieving mum has spoken of her shock after finding a sex toy, knickers and lube dumped near to her son’s grave in a Doncaster cemetery. The woman, who has asked not to be named, says she discovered the items close to headstones in Doncaster’s Rose Hill Cemetery – and decided to remove them to avoid upsetting other grieving families.

She said: “I don’t know if they had been used in some kind of sex act or left by someone as some sort of strange tribute but either way, its not the kind of thing you expect to find in a cemetery.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The mum said she had been tending to her son’s grave when she noticed the sex toy a few metres away. She said: "There was this bright pink vibrator, a pair of grubby knickers as well as some Ann Summers lubricant.

"It did make me feel a bit queasy as I pushed them into a plastic bag I had used to bring my son’s flowers in, but I just didn’t want anyone else finding them and getting upset.

"I know people sometimes put things like cigarettes and drinks bottles on people’s graves as unusual tributes, so I wasn’t sure if it was something like that.

"But to me it looked like they had either been left there as a joke or someone has been having sex in the cemetery. Whatever, its not very nice for people to see when they are going along to visit their loved ones’ graves is it?”