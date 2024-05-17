Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have called for witnesses after a man was stabbed while walking in a field

A man has been seriously injured after he was stabbed while walking in a field. The 30-year-old man was in a field behind Murroch Avenue in Dumbarton when someone came up from behind and assaulted him at about 10.30am on Thursday (May 16).

He was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment to stab wounds. Medical staff describe his condition as serious. Police have since launched an appeal for information about the incident.

Detective Constable John Pryde said: “The victim did not see the person who assaulted him and inquiries are at an early stage to establish the full circumstances of what happened. We are appealing for any witnesses who were in the surrounding area at the time and noticed anything suspicious to please get in touch.