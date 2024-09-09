A man accused of headbutting and fatally assaulting a renowned chef who once worked under culinary legends Gordon Ramsay and Marcus Wareing has appeared in court.

Omar Wilson, 31, was charged with the murder of 41-year-old Mussie Imnetu, who was attacked near the Notting Hill Carnival in late August. During a hearing at the Old Bailey on Monday, the prosecution alleged that Wilson “headbutted” Mr Imnetu outside the Dr Power restaurant in Queensway on August 26, before continuing to punch him multiple times in the head.

According to Julian Winship, prosecuting, the two men had interacted “in the area” of the carnival before the confrontation. Roughly 70 seconds after the initial headbutt, Wilson allegedly “punched the deceased five times to his head” and continued “punching him to the head” after he collapsed to the ground.

Mr Imnetu was found unconscious with a severe head injury around 11.22pm and was treated at the scene before being taken to a hospital, where he later died on August 30. Wilson was initially charged with grievous bodily harm, but the charges were upgraded to murder following the chef's death.

Wilson, of Napier Road, Leytonstone, spoke briefly to confirm his name and birthdate during the short hearing and was remanded in custody. A plea and trial preparation hearing is scheduled for November 25, with a provisional trial date set for February 3 next year. The trial is expected to last two weeks.

Mr Imnetu, originally from Dubai, had been visiting the UK on business. The Metropolitan Police confirmed that he was a respected chef and had previously worked at The Arts Club in Mayfair. Before the incident, Mr. Imnetu was seen leaving The Arts Club on the afternoon of August 26, dressed in a blue T-shirt and black jeans, and later arrived alone at the Dr Power restaurant, which was bustling with carnival attendees.

The Arts Club Dubai website says that Mr Imnetu had worked under top-tier chefs, including Ramsay, Wareing, and Alain Ducasse.