'My gorgeous angel': Heartbroken mum pays tribute to daughter, 4, who died after house fire in Lynemouth
Kiana-Lee Wallace, known as Kiki, was killed after their house on Kingsley Road, Lynemouth caught fire on Monday night (March 17), while her mother and two-year-old sister managed to escape.
Now, her grieving mother Leisha shared an emotional message on Facebook, posting photographs of her daughter with the words: “I miss you baby girl, fly high and rest easy my gorgeous angel.”
The family also issued a statement through Northumbria Police, saying: "We are absolutely broken as a family to have lost our beloved Kiki (Kiana-Lee) in this tragic way. She is the biggest smiling star in our lives."
In a show of support, the local community in Lynemouth has rallied together, donating clothes, money, toys, and Easter eggs for Kiki's younger sister, Lexi-Lee, who survived the fire.
As the investigation continues, it has emerged that a brave neighbour, 58-year-old Steven Common, rushed into the burning building in an attempt to save Kiki. Karen Coulson, his partner, spoke to MailOnline, describing how Steven crawled into the home with a wet tea towel, trying to reach Kiki. However, the intense heat and falling ceiling prevented him from going any further. Despite his efforts, Kiki tragically could not be saved.
Det Chief Insp Louise Jenkins urged the public to avoid speculation, saying: “Our thoughts are with Kiana-Lee's loved ones and friends at this tragic time. Our investigation remains ongoing, and we are committed to establishing exactly what happened."
Kiki’s family has set up a GoFundMe page to help cover funeral costs. The post, written by Kiki's aunt Charlotte Wallace, reads: “On Monday 17th of March we tragically lost our beautiful baby girl Kiana-Lee in a horrific house fire at just four years old.
“Kiana-Lee was a beautiful, bubbly, and funny little girl. She was always laughing and smiling, and she was adored and loved by everyone. The whole family are shattered by this devastating news and want to help raise funds for funeral costs to give her an amazing send-off, a send-off that she deserves. No parent ever imagines planning a funeral for their child.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.