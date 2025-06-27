A major search operation is under way near a river for a missing 13-year-old boy.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cleveland Police have appealed for information about Mylo Capilla, who was last seen at around 9pm on Thursday in an area known as the “Muddies” in Ingleby Barwick, Teesside, near the River Tees.

A large search of the area, which is close to Ramsey Gardens, has been carried out since then involving the emergency services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mylo Capilla, 13, who is missing on Teesside, near the River Tees | Issued by Cleveland Police

Cleveland Police said Mylo was believed to be wearing a dark T-shirt and dark bottoms.

The force urged members of the public who want to help to first speak to officers.

In a Facebook post, the force said: “While searches are ongoing, officers are reminding members of the public in the area to liaise with them directly and for their own safety not to enter any water.

“If you have information that will assist officers please call 101 quoting reference number 117649.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emergency services at Ramsey Gardens, Ingleby Berwick, Teesside, where a major search is ongoing for 13-year-old Mylo Capilla. Cleveland Police have appealed for information about Mylo who was last seen at around 9pm on Thursday at an area known as the "Muddies" in Ingleby Barwick, Teesside, near the River Tees. Picture date: Friday June 27, 2025. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Tom Wilkinson/PA Wire | Tom Wilkinson/PA Wire

More than 12 hours after the alarm was raised, the police helicopter continued to fly over a short span of the Tees.

A police cordon was in place on Ramsey Gardens, around 200m from the river, to keep the public away from the search area.

Cleveland Fire and Rescue Service and mountain rescue search specialists were also on the scene.

One local said the Muddies is a large area stretching along the riverbank and it is a known place for children and young people to play.