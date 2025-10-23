Terrifying video footage captured the moment a naked man can be seen violently attacking cars on a busy main road in broad daylight.

The mobile phone footage shows the man acting aggressively in the middle of Rochdale Road, in Bury, Greater Manchester just before 11am on Wednesday.

In the 27-second long clip he can be seen slapping a car as it drives past him before walking over to a silver van and aggressively trying to open the door and pull him out of the vehicle.

A naked man attacks cars in Rochdale Road, Bury, Greater Manchester | Marley Trippier / SWNS

He then hits the door a number of times before walking away and stopping traffic coming from the other direction before the video ends.

Marley Trippier, 20, who recorded the video footage says it was a "shocking sight".

The scaffolder from, Walmersley, Bury, said: "He came out of nowhere - we weren't expecting to see such a shocking sight."

"I was in the car with my dad, Curtis, and step mum, Chantelle, after coming back from our work yard at Bury Scaffolding Services and we were stopped at red lights when a naked man appeared in front of the car. We assumed he was under in the influence as he started swatting at cars.

The man trying to get into a van | Marley Trippier / SWNS

"He then tried to open a silver van door and hit his window. It was disturbing as we didn’t know if he was going to come to us next.

"As our light turned green and we set off he stood in the middle of the road and caused vehicles to back up in the road."

A spokesperson from Greater Manchester Police said: "We responded to reports of a male behaving aggressively in the street and causing damage to vehicles on Rochdale Road, Bury, shortly before 11am on Wednesday, October 22.

"A 25-year-old male has been detained and taken to hospital, where he remains."