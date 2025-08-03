Naked man spotted roaming Lytham St Annes in Lancashire at night - wearing only a face mask
The man was spotted in Lytham St Annes in Lancashire. Police says he was in Westby Street, Cleveland Road and Bannister Street in the town. A video is doing the rounds on social media.
On Facebook, Fylde police, who called the video “concerning”, said “This incident was not initially reported to police and has only been brought to our attention after it has been viewed on Facebook. Fylde Rural Task Force are currently conducting CCTV and house to house enquiries and would like to reassure you that we are taking this matter seriously.”
They confirmed that the incident happened on July 18, not July 31 as a Facebook post suggested.
Anyone who knows anything about the incident can call Lancashire Police on 101 or email [email protected]
