Good Morning Britain star Narinder Kaur refers Laurence Fox to police over 'upskirting' post
TV presenter and regular Good Morning Britain contributor Narinder Kaur has reported an inappropriate social media post made by Laurence Fox to the police.
Users were shocked when the Reclaim Party leader shared what has been described as an “upskirting” image of Kaur on X (formerly Twitter) with a mocking caption that said: "I for one applaud the celebration of modesty which Narinder highlighted in her criticism of @LeilaniDowding for getting her b**s out. We need standards in public life." Upskirting is a law which “typically involves someone taking a picture under another person’s clothing without their knowledge, with the intention of viewing their genitals or buttocks (with or without underwear).” The image Fox shared was a historic one taken by paparazzi without Kaur’s consent, and was removed from picture sites after upskirting became a criminal offence in the UK. Fox was lambasted for his post, with broadcaster Esther Krakue saying that the move was “low, even for you”. The actor-turned-politician, 45, replied: "She’s a nasty racist who has mocked @LeilaniDowding for her page three days. She can go cry victim all she wants. It’s not my fault she forgot to put her pants on, the whining cry bully hypocrite." Kaur, 51, has now said that authorities have been contacted about the post. In an update on Twitter, she said: “This is now a police matter.” User have come to the support of Kaur, with one saying: “I'm baffled why this man is apparently free from consequences. I do hope the Police take this as seriously as it needs taken. I'm so very sorry. This must have been a horrific thing to wake up to.”
Another added: “What he did was despicable. I hope you are ok and I hope the police throw the book at him.” Kaur replied: “I'm really not ok...just want that pic gone.”
A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: "We have been made aware of a post on social media regarding an up-skirting offence and we are currently working to establish the circumstances.”
It comes after Fox was ordered to pay £180,000 in damages to two people he branded “paedophiles” on Twitter. A High Court judge ruled that he libelled Stonewall trustee Simon Blake and drag artist Crystal after he made the remarks on the social media site.
