Narrowcliff Hotel Newquay: Firefighters battle blaze in derelict seafront building
Fire crews were called to the hotel, with seven engines in total called out.
It was at the derelict Narrowcliff Hotel in Newquay, Cornwall. The hotel went up at 3.18am on Sunday and the fire burned for several hours.
Firefighters from across the county, including the stations at Newquay, Perranporth, St Dennis, Tolvaddon, and Mevagissey were sent out, as well as a water carrier from Helston, and two aerial ladder platforms from Newquay and Truro.
By 6.30am it was said “good progress” was being made in extinguishing the fire and Cornwall Fire Service was still there at 1.20pm.