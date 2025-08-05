Nathan Campbell: Man who stole meat worth over £500 jailed and banned from Stoke-on-Trent shops
Nathan Campbell, 36, of Stoke-on-Trent, pleaded guilty to nine counts of theft from a shop, including stealing meat from two stores, and was sentenced at North Staffordshire Justice Centre on Wednesday (July 30).
Between Monday, April 21 and Monday, July 28, Campbell stole £527-worth of beef joints, steaks and lamb legs from Asda and Staffordshire Meat Packers. He also stole razors worth £165 from Boots on Monday 28 April.
Campbell has also been handed a criminal behaviour order (CBO) which prevents him from entering six stores across Stoke-on-Trent and Leek for the next three years.
Sergeant Rob Emanuel, of our Stoke-on-Trent north local policing team (LPT) said: “We do not underestimate the impact that theft has upon local businesses and communities. This is why the CBO is so important as well as a sentencing; we are committed to ensuring the offenders do not target local businesses upon release.”