Here are tonight’s winning numbers in the EuroMillions draw with an estimated jackpot of £54million.

It’s a dream come true whatever the prize but tonight’s EuroMillions jackpot is particularly appealing. After several weeks of nobody winning the big money, the pot has grown to a massive estimated £54million.

Winning the main prize is not easy, players must match all five main numbers plus both lucky stars - if more than one person matches all of that then the money gets split.

But even if you don’t take the big money, there is still some substantial cash up for grabs for the runners up. If a player matches all five main numbers and one lucky star, they will walk away with £130,554.30. Miss out on both lucky stars but get all of the main numbers and the prize is £13,561.20 while four main numbers gets players £844.70.

And of course, the EuroMillions draw Millionaire Maker game will see one person win £1,000,000 with the. Everyone with a ticket is automatically entered into the £1million draw.

Winning Euromillions numbers - October 28

Tonight’s National Lottery EuroMillions winning numbers are: 07, 08, 24, 35, 49.

The lucky stars are: 02, 12.

Millionaire Maker Selection – one UK millionaire has been created: ZMZX81378

Tonight’s National Lottery Thunderball winning numbers are: 01, 02, 10, 20, 34.

The Thunderball is 04.

The EuroMillions draws take place every Tuesday and Friday at 8.45pm. You can watch them live on the EuroMillions website or YouTube channel.