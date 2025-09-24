Saturday’s Lotto jackpot will be an estimated £7m after nobody won the top prize in Wednesday night’s draw.

Results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday night (September 24) show that nobody has won the top prize meaning it will be a bumper jackpot up for grabs in Saturday’s draw. The National Lottery Lotto jackpot this weekend now stands at an estimated £7 million.

No one matched all six numbers for the jackpot and no players got five of the six numbers plus the bonus ball for £1 million. The winning numbers were 03, 16, 23, 30, 38 and 47 and the bonus number was 25.

It was a disappointing result for many ticket holders this evening as there were no top prize winners in Lotto HotPicks or the Thunderball draws either.

In Lotto HotPicks, which uses the same numbers as the Lotto draw, no one matched all five numbers to win the £350,000 top prize.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 01, 06, 24, 36 and 37 and the Thunderball number was 05. And no ticket holders won the £500,000 top prize by matching all five numbers plus the Thunderball here either.